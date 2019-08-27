Photos From Ronke Odusanya’s Child Naming Ceremony In America

by Olabanji

Yoruba actress, Ronke Odusanya popularly known as Flakky welcomed her first child in the U.S. and the naming ceremony held last weekend in America in line with Islamic rites.


The actress and her man, Saheed Aranmolate otherwise called Don Jago christened the child Oluwafifehanmi, Fareeha, Olamiposi.

This seems to be the season of Nollywood childbirth has Information Nigeria also reported Toyin Abraham’s naming ceremony which held in London.

See more photos from the naming ceremony below:

Ronke Odusanya naming ceremony

Ronke Odusanya naming ceremony

 

 

