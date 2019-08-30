[Photos]: Rihanna Covers Latest Issue Of Vogue Hong Kong

by Temitope Alabi
Rihanna
Rihanna

Nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna is the cover star for the latest edition of  Vogue Hong Kong set to hit newsstand this weekend.

The edition tagged Riri an ‘icon for our times and the ultimate fashion force.’

The 31-year-old singer wowed in designers like Louis Vuitton, Dries Van Noten, and Alexander McQueen selected by fashion director Anya Ziourova for the shoot.

Her hair was styled by Yusef which saw it being parted down the middle and pulled a bit up to create a ponytail feel. Her makeup was done by Kanako Takas.

See more photos below…

