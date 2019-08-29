Please Drop Out, Ubi Franklin Tells Samklef After Begging Him For Funds To Pay School Fees

Ubi Franklin is currently trending on social media after stating that he can’t help everybody and that anybody who needs his help should ask nicely.

Well, Samklef, a popular music producer, jokingly asked the music executive to pay his school fees and his response was that he should drop out of school since he has handiwork.

What Ubi Franklin shared:

Taking to the comment section, Orezi wrote:

Ubi I need to pay for my school fees pls help me. u will never lack.

Ubi while responding said:

please drop out of school😂😂 at least you get handwork

See their conversation below: