Please Drop Out, Ubi Franklin Tells Samklef After Begging Him For Funds To Pay School Fees

by Valerie Oke
Ubi Franklin
Ubi Franklin

Ubi Franklin is currently trending on social media after stating that he can’t help everybody and that anybody who needs his help should ask nicely.

Well, Samklef, a popular music producer, jokingly asked the music executive to pay his school fees and his response was that he should drop out of school since he has handiwork.

What Ubi Franklin shared:

 

I can’t help everyone✌🏾and if you want to ask for help, ask nicely.

Taking to the comment section, Orezi wrote:

Ubi I need to pay for my school fees pls help me. u will never lack.

Ubi while responding said:

please drop out of school😂😂 at least you get handwork

See their conversation below:

Tags from the story
Samklef, Ubi Franklin
1

1 Comment

  • This is the kind of harsh response that drives some into suicide or stealing,why asking the guy to drop out of school because of school fees. Some need to have this understanding that they are blessed to bless others,that’s the essence of the excess cash. Because mr Ubi can’t tell me he don’t have the money that can settle that kid’s school fees. It’s better to read and pass rather than this hurtful word.

    Reply

