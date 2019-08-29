‘Please Forgive Me’ – Tacha Kneels To Beg Ebuka, Others For Being Disrespectful

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has apologised for being disrespectful to authorities after Biggie issued a second strike on Sunday.

Before the strike, Biggie gathered the housemates in the lounge and played several videos of Tacha’s disrespect to authority and fellow housemates.

During a diary session yesterday in the video, Tacha, who was sober, went on her kneels but Biggie urged her to get up.

When she got up, she said:

“Please forgive me, I promise I would never consciously or subconsciously be disrespectful to you in any type of way. My apologies to Ebuka and to everybody out there and most especially to you and the authorities. This is a huge platform, this is my life basically Biggie. I don’t want to be out of the house out on disqualification, I would rather be evicted through vote and not to be disqualified on strikes.

I am very very sorry Big Brother. Any type of way, i’m not trying to defend anything at all but Biggie pls i’m sorry, pls forgive me. I’m growing and i’m learning I don’t know everything, I’m still growing and the house is a social experiment. I’m learning every day. pls, Biggie, I’m very very sorry, pls Biggie, pls forgive me Big Brother, pls Biggie”

One more strike and the controversial housemate will be disqualified from the reality show.

Watch the video below: