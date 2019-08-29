Please Free Sowore And Make Nigeria Better Than You Met It: I Go Dye Writes Buhari

Popular humour merchant, Francis Agoda, popularly known as ”I Go Dye” has dropped an open letter for President Muhammadu Buhari wherein he called on him to set Omoyele Sowore(the convener of Revolutionnow) free and also ask him to make Nigeria better than he met it.

Read Also: Comedian, I Go Dye Gifts Son A Mansion For His Birthday

He made public a copy of the letter on his Instagram page on Thursday, 29th August.

See his post below: