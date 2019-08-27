Police Arrest 10 For Stealing 410 Generators, 560 Gallons Of Engine Oil

The suspects and the generators
The Oyo state police command has paraded 10 suspected armed robbers for stealing  410 generators and 560 gallons of Oil worth Forty Million naira (N40m).

Confirming their arrest, the commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) after hijacking the trailer loaded with the goods at Akinyele Area, along Ibadan/Oyo Expressway.

His words:

“Based on credible information that some notorious hoodlums who specialized in hijacking and diverting trailer loaded with goods on the highways had highjacked a Mack trailer loaded with new SUMEC portable generators at Akinyele Area, along Ibadan/Oyo Expressway, and diverted the goods valued about Forty million (N40m), to an unknown destination.

“The SARS operatives swung into action, carried out discreet investigation, and in the process, the following members of the criminal gang who identified themselves as Adekunle Awoyode, (criminal receiver), Sarafadeen Abiodun (truck driver), Ismail Oyelowo (criminal received), Abiodun Azeez, Sulaimon Olamilekan, Olasode Hammed (motor boy), Jelili Olowoaje (criminal receiver), Hamish Tafa (criminal receiver), Quadri Afeez (criminal receiver), and Wasilat Taiwo (criminal receiver), were arrested.

“Exhibits recovered include, 410 pieces of new brand SUMEC portable generators, 560 4litres gallons of Conoil Engine oil, a Mark truck with registration no EKY 743 XF and one Toyota Camry Car with Reg no SMK 591 EQ” Olukolu said.

