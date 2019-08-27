Police Arrest Officer Who Assaulted FUTA Student

by Olayemi Oladotun

The police officer that beat a female student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has been apprehended.

FUTA
FUTA Student injured by a police officer

Recall that a video surfaced online on Monday morning of a lady complaining about how men of the police force treated her. 

In the viral video, the young lady (FUTA student) was seen with one of her eyes bleeding and she kept saying, “Look at my eyes.”

On Tuesday, Ondo State Police Command revealed that one of the erring officers had been arrested.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, the officer would be arraigned in court. He also explained what led to the situation.

He said, “The policemen stopped the students on patrol on Sunday night, and when they were asked to open the bag they held, they refused, that was what caused an argument between them, leading to one of them to slightly push the lady. But because the lady was drunk, she fell down and got injured.

“In spite of that, as I am speaking with you now, the policeman in question has been arrested and will face trial today ( Tuesday). He would definitely be punished. ”

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
assault, FUTA, police brutality
0

