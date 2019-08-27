Police Arrest Wife Who Killed Her New Husband To Marry Ex-Husband

The Kebbi state police command has arrested one Auta Dogo Singe, a housewife in Bagudo local government area of Kebbi State, for allegedly killing her new husband, Shaho Abdullahi.

According to reports, Auta, murdered her husband so she could go back to her former husband, Idris Garba.

The state commissioner of police, Garba Muhammed Danjuma, while speaking with newsmen on the incident said the suspect conspired with one Garba Hassan and Sahabi Garba at Sabon Gari village, Illo district area of Bagudo to kill Shaho so she can remarry Garba.

Danjuma went on to state that the woman alongside her accomplices will soon be charged to court.