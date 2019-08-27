Police Arrest Wife Who Killed Her New Husband To Marry Ex-Husband

by Temitope Alabi
Killer Husband murders wife
Killer Husband murders wife

The Kebbi state police command has arrested one Auta Dogo Singe, a housewife in Bagudo local government area of Kebbi State, for allegedly killing her new husband, Shaho Abdullahi.

According to reports, Auta, murdered her husband so she could go back to her former husband, Idris Garba.

Read Also: Family In Shock As Married Woman Kills Her Husband’s Younger Wife With Rat Poison

The state commissioner of police, Garba Muhammed Danjuma, while speaking with newsmen on the incident said the suspect conspired with one Garba Hassan and Sahabi Garba at Sabon Gari village, Illo district area of Bagudo to kill Shaho so she can remarry Garba.

Danjuma went on to state that the woman alongside her accomplices will soon be charged to court.

Tags from the story
kebbi state, murder
0

You may also like

Undergraduate gives birth to a set of triplets in Calabar

Dismissed Army Officer Docked For Impersonation

How Intercontinental Bank Staff Stole N306 Million From Femi Falana’s Account

65-year-old Mother Of Port Harcourt Journalist Abducted

65-year-old Mother Of Port Harcourt Journalist Abducted

Gunmen Kill 2 Prison Officials, One Inmate And A Lecturer, Frees Two Inmates In Delta

Applicants Stranded as JAMB Says Most Varsities Are Not Ready For 2012/2013 Admission

Shell Lauds JTF For Reducing Oil Theft In The Niger-Delta

Photos: 2 dead in FinBank robbery on Osolo way

NLC, TUC Orders Kogi Workers To Stay At Home Over Non-Release Of Bailout Fund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *