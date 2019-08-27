Police Assault FUTA Undergraduate Student

A new video has emerged on the internet wherein the Anti-Crime Patrol division in Akure was accused of beating up a female undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure(FUTA) and also leaving her with a bloody eye in the process.

While it is unclear what transpired between the lady and the police officers, a close up look at the video reveals that there were four police officers at the scene of the brutalization and none of them were moved as the lady bled profusely.

The lady was seen in return telling the unperturbed policemen to look at her bleeding face.

