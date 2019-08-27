Police Assault FUTA Undergraduate Student

by Eyitemi
The black eyed lady after allegedly beaten by police
The black-eyed lady after allegedly beaten by police

A new video has emerged on the internet wherein the Anti-Crime Patrol division in Akure was accused of beating up a female undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure(FUTA) and also leaving her with a bloody eye in the process.

While it is unclear what transpired between the lady and the police officers, a close up look at the video reveals that there were four police officers at the scene of the brutalization and none of them were moved as the lady bled profusely.

Read Also: “I can’t relate with a broke guy” – 200 level female FUTA student (Video)

The lady was seen in return telling the unperturbed policemen to look at her bleeding face.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
FUTA, Police Brutaity
0

You may also like

Ambode gives quit notice to property owners blocking drainage channels in Lagos

INEC To Begin Issuance Of Permanent Voters, Continuous Voter Registration Card In Abuja

Chibok Girls Alive; Carrying VVFs, Pregnancies – Escapee

Amnesty Won’t End Boko Haram Killings – Turton

Strategies Aimed At Ending Traffic Robbery Are Working – Lagos Police

Adamawa Govt Recants On Spending N200m On Prayers Against Boko Haram

FG Declares Ebola Outbreak ‘National Emergency’

Save Us From Death On East-West Road, Cleric Begs Jonathan

Amnesty For Boko Haram Cannot Work Without Involvement Of Al-Qaeda – MASSOB

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *