Police Grant COZA Founder, Fatoyinbo Bail

by Amaka

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) Abuja, has been granted administrative bail by the Police around 9pm on Tuesday.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo
COZA Founder, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo

Information Nigeria recalls the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, earlier confirmed that Biodun Fatoyinbo was in their custody.

Read Also: Die Hard IPOB Member Sits On The Floor Waiting For Buhari At Nigeria Embassy In Japan (Video)

The senior pastor was interrogated regarding the rape allegations levied against him by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.

Two witnesses, Mr. Wole Soetan, pastor of COZA Port Harcourt branch; and Mr. Folarin Ogunsola, who is in charge of COZA Lagos branch, were also questioned by the police detectives.

Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyinbo, Busola Dakolo, COZA
0

You may also like

Uber loses license to operate

Nigeria migrants return from Libya

LASG urges residents not to express fear over water flood in the state

Charles Inojie

Charles Inojie Pens Open Letter To Nigerians In Diaspora

Stop your smear campaign against us – Presidency warns PDP

Mourinho Handed Touchline Ban And Fine

Fayose takes Fayemi’s wife on a tour of government house ahead of handing over

Here’s how Nigerians have received Reekado Bank’s exit from Mavin

BREAKING NEWS: Federal High Court ‘sacks’ Omo-Agege

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *