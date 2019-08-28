Police Grant COZA Founder, Fatoyinbo Bail

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor and founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) Abuja, has been granted administrative bail by the Police around 9pm on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, earlier confirmed that Biodun Fatoyinbo was in their custody.

The senior pastor was interrogated regarding the rape allegations levied against him by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.

Two witnesses, Mr. Wole Soetan, pastor of COZA Port Harcourt branch; and Mr. Folarin Ogunsola, who is in charge of COZA Lagos branch, were also questioned by the police detectives.