Police Mistakenly Kills Man Inside Lagos Church On Sunday

An unidentified police officer on Sunday night killed a man, after firing shots in the air at the end of church programme at Shogunle area of Lagos.

The man hit by the stray bullet has been identified as Waliu Dauda, and he was a chair renter. According to report, he had gone to park the chairs he rented out to a church, at about 8pm, when he met his unexpected end.

Eyewitnesses reported that the policemen fired some shots into the air while leading unnamed dignitary out of the church premises, but Dauda, was hit by the bullet, killing him on the spot.