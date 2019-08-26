Police Mistakenly Kills Man Inside Lagos Church On Sunday

by Verity

 

Nigeria police
Nigeria police

An unidentified police officer on Sunday night killed a man, after firing shots in the air at the end of church programme at Shogunle area of Lagos.

The man hit by the stray bullet has been identified as Waliu Dauda, and he was a chair renter. According to report, he had gone to park the chairs he rented out to a church, at about 8pm, when he met his unexpected end.

Read Also: Police Arrest Atiku, One Other For Stealing

Eyewitnesses reported that the policemen fired some shots into the air while leading unnamed dignitary out of the church premises, but Dauda, was hit by the bullet, killing him on the spot.

Tags from the story
stray bullet
0

You may also like

Amnesty C’ttee: Kabiru Sokoto Doesn’t Deserve Our Special Attention

UPDATE: How Lagos Explosion Killed Sand Dredger, Injured Policeman

Delta Accountant General Irresponsible – Uduaghan

FG’ll End Boko Haram Activities Before May 29 – Abba Moro

House C’mittee Dismisses Jonathan’s Visit To Police College As ‘Meaningless’

Why I Set Up Pro-Children Programme – Aisha Buhari

$67bn Foreign Reserve Controversy: Reps To Probe Allegation Of Misappropriation

Suspected Boko Haram Gunmen Torch 4 Churches In Borno •Kill Retired Pastor, 2 Others

Teacher, Two Others Arrested For N19m Fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *