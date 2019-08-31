Police Officer Allegedly Jails Woman For Not Greeting (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A troubled Nigerian lady has taken to her Instagram page to accuse a police officer in Lagos of illegally detaining her sister on Friday night for not greeting him.

The lady identified as @_royaltiegram in her Insta-Live video revealed the identity of policeman who arrested her sister to be one Mr. Eric of Area F police division in Ikeja area of Lagos.

The lady accused the Area F police division of being known for extra-judicial killing and rape.

The lady revealed that the policeman who arrested her sister demanded N5,000 from her to secure her sister’s release.

Watch the video below:

