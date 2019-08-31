Police Officer Arrests Woman For Not Greeting Him, Demands 5k Bribe(VIDEO)

A video is currently trending on social media wherein a police officer simply named ”Eric” was seen arresting a woman and threatening to jail her for failing to greet him.

In the video, the policeman was heard telling the woman that her only saving grace from going to jail is to part away with five thousand naira only.

The now-viral video has since started sparking outrage on social media with Nigerians calling for the complete overhaul on the security system in the country.

