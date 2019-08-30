Police Patrol Vehicle Used To Convey Grass (Video)

by Amaka

A viral video of a Nigeria Police Force patrol vehicle being used to convey a large amount of grass instead of criminals is currently trending online.

Nigerian Police Patrol Vehicle
Nigerian Police Patrol Vehicle

Nigerians, who have watched the vide0, have expressed their disappointment, stating that a police van should never be used for such purpose.

Some have also made fun of the video, claiming that the police were transporting the grass to feed the goats they arrested while some stated that Nigeria is worst place to live in.

Watch the video below:

