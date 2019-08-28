Police Seek Information On Officer Who Arrested Enyimba FC Player For Driving A Benz

by Verity
IGP
IGP Adamu

The Police Force has reacted to a viral video of one of its personnel saying anyone who drives a Mercedes Benz in Nigeria is a Yahoo Boy while arresting  Nigerian Footballer Stephen Chukwude.

Chukwude who plays for Enyimba FC had his own dose of police excesses when an officer insisted he was a fraudster because he was driving a Benz.

The footballer in the viral video recorded by him, is heard being told by the policeman to stop recording the shameful scene.

Reacting to the video days after, police, via its official Twitter handle, asked anyone with useful information about the incident to come forward.

It tweeted: The attention of the @PoliceNG has been drawn to this clip on social media, the IGP implores anyone with credible information concerning this video to avail the Force to aid investigations and appropriate disciplinary measures.

Enyimba FC, IGP Adamu, Stephen Chukwude
