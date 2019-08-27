Policeman Arrest Enyimba FC Player For Owning Mercedez Benz (VIDEO)

A new video has emerged on social media where a police officer was seen arresting and harassing an Enyimba football player, Stephen Chukwude, for owning a Mercedez Benz.

In the now-viral video, the footballer was seen explaining to the police officer that he is a footballer and also showed him his identity card.

The policeman, in return, told the footballer that all young boys who own Benz are Yahoo boys.

He then ordered him to drive down to the police station.

Watch the video below: