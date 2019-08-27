Policeman Arrest Enyimba FC Player For Owning Mercedez Benz (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Stephen Chukwude and his Benz
Stephen Chukwude and his Benz

A new video has emerged on social media where a police officer was seen arresting and harassing an Enyimba football player, Stephen Chukwude, for owning a Mercedez Benz.

Read Also:Girl allegedly Turns Into Snake After Alighting From Mercedes Benz In Edo State (Video)

In the now-viral video, the footballer was seen explaining to the police officer that he is a footballer and also showed him his identity card.

The policeman, in return, told the footballer that all young boys who own Benz are Yahoo boys.

He then ordered him to drive down to the police station.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Eyinmba, Stephen Chukwude
0

You may also like

Shocking! See What Happened During Church Deliverance Service in Delta.

Oshiomole To Employ More Teachers Before The End Of His Tenure

Niger State Gov. signs Pension Act into law

Financial Incentives For NYSC Members As Niger State Increases Monthly Allowance

AN OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNOR AKINWUNMI AMBODE

Police AIG Warns Police Officers against Harassing Journalists

See Why 16 Year Old Boy Married 71 Year Old Woman

Girl Arrested After Hugging Male Singer On Stage In Saudi Arabia

Recover Stolen Funds Rather Than Take World Bank, AfDB Loans, Falana Tells FG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *