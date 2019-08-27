Politicians Funding IPOB: Ohanaeze Youths

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has accused politicians within and outside the country, especially a northern presidential candidate as sponsors of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It also claimed IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s popularity soared because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor handling of the economy, which exposed the citizenry to acute hardship.

The OYC Deputy President-General of the group, Obinna Achionye, stated these in a statement on Monday

Igbo youth body said Kanu had seen the lapses in Buhari’s handling of the country’s affairs and decided to capitalise on it.

The development, it claimed, had given the IPOB the leeway to attack, without remorse, the country’s leadership.

According to OYC, if the President had administered the country properly and carried everybody along, irrespective of tribe, nobody would have had the effrontery to castigate his government.