Preganant BamBam And Teddy A’s Introduction To Hold On Saturday

by Amaka

According to LIB, Big Brother Naija reality TV stars, Tope Adenibuyan alias Teddy A and Bamike Olawunmi, better known as BamBam, will begin their marriage rites on Saturday.

Teddy A and BamBam
BBNaija couple, Teddy A and BamBam

The introduction ceremony of the couple will led at tbe bride’s father’s house in Lagos.

The report also claims that Bambam is reportedly pregnant.

The couple, who met in the Big Brother “Double Wahala” edition, continued their relationship.

The couple are the only ones with an intact relationship outside the house and they have decided taking it to the alter.

Information Nigeria recalls th news of their engagement broke on August 4th.

Watch the video of their engagement below:

 

 

Tags from the story
Bambam, Teddy A
