Presidency Reacts As FBI Arrests 77 Nigerians Over Massive Fraud

Few days after the US Authorities published the names of 77 Nigerians who were involved in a massive fraud, the Presidency has said the government will not stand in the way of justice being administered on its citizens who act contrary to laws of their host countries.

The Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, made this statement in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

“Every citizen of this country who travels out of the country is required to obey the laws of their host countries,” Garba Shehu said.

Garba Shehu added that the Nigeria government would not stand in the way of the justice system.

Shehu, however, said the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will work with all nations to fight criminality.

He noted that President Buhari will not excuse Nigerians from obeying laws of the country in which they reside.

The presidential spokesman, however, urged countries of the world not to generalize Nigerians as fraudsters and criminals.

“The action of a single Nigerian is not the action of all Nigerians, Garba said.

He said Nigerians are hardworking and honest people and should not be tagged ‘fraudulent people’ for the misdeeds of a few.