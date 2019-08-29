Presidency Tenders Apology For Putting Out Fake News

by Verity
Gunmen
Gunmen

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has apologised and deleted an earlier post on Twitter about the rescue of the three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted on Monday.

Ahmed, on Wednesday, tweeted that, “The Kaduna State police command has rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria abducted on Monday along Abuja-Kaduna Highway”.

However, Mr Sadiq Ango, a social media user and relative to one of the kidnapped in quick response, dismissed the claim, saying that it took the family members forty-eight hours to negotiate the release of the abducted students.

Read Also: Arrest Of 77 Nigerians By FBI A Big Scar On Us All: Presidency

His words, “Lies,” he said in reply to the tweet. “It took us 48 long hours of negotiations with the kidnappers to secure the release of our sister to us, NOT the police. Ransom was paid in full as negotiated with the three families involved”.

Following the rebuttal, Bashir deleted the tweet and apologized to Nigerians.

His words, “I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that led to their release. Got the info first from NAN, minutes later some newspapers carried it, too bad. Police was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it.”

See tweets below:

Lies… It took us 48 long hours of negotiations with the kidnappers to secure the release of our sister to us, NOT the police. Ransom was paid in full as negotiated with the three families involved. https://t.co/cKwuKJCU2p

— Sadiq Ango (@sadiqango) August 28, 2019

I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that leads to their release. Got the info first from NAN, mins later some n’papers carried it, too bad👮🏾‍♂️was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it.

Tags from the story
ahmad bashir, Kidnapped ABU students, kidnapping, Muhammadu Buhari, police
0

You may also like

PDP Chieftain Fingers Anenih In Plot To Oust Tukur

Nigerians Are Determined To Remove Cluelessness – CPC

Boko Haram : EU donates N60bn to aid Borno State

Buhari

Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging Buhari’s Educational Qualification As 2019 Presidential Candidate

Police Stop APC Rally To Celebrate Aregbesola’s Re-Election In Ondo

Herdsmen killing : Yemi Osinbajo meets with state governors

Senator Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye Tags Ongoing Ministerial Screening As Beautiful Nonsense

Governor Fayose’s Campaign Posters Spotted On The Streets Of Kaduna (Photos)

Cabal Plotting To Remove Me And Suntai From Office, Says Taraba Ag. Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *