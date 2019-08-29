Presidency Tenders Apology For Putting Out Fake News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has apologised and deleted an earlier post on Twitter about the rescue of the three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted on Monday.

Ahmed, on Wednesday, tweeted that, “The Kaduna State police command has rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria abducted on Monday along Abuja-Kaduna Highway”.

I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that lead to their release. Got the info first from NAN, mins later some n’papers carried it, too bad👮🏾‍♂️was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it. pic.twitter.com/PUoa4SqkzV — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 29, 2019

However, Mr Sadiq Ango, a social media user and relative to one of the kidnapped in quick response, dismissed the claim, saying that it took the family members forty-eight hours to negotiate the release of the abducted students.

Read Also: Arrest Of 77 Nigerians By FBI A Big Scar On Us All: Presidency

His words, “Lies,” he said in reply to the tweet. “It took us 48 long hours of negotiations with the kidnappers to secure the release of our sister to us, NOT the police. Ransom was paid in full as negotiated with the three families involved”.

Following the rebuttal, Bashir deleted the tweet and apologized to Nigerians.

His words, “I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that led to their release. Got the info first from NAN, minutes later some newspapers carried it, too bad. Police was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it.”

See tweets below:

Lies… It took us 48 long hours of negotiations with the kidnappers to secure the release of our sister to us, NOT the police. Ransom was paid in full as negotiated with the three families involved. https://t.co/cKwuKJCU2p

— Sadiq Ango (@sadiqango) August 28, 2019

I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that leads to their release. Got the info first from NAN, mins later some n’papers carried it, too bad👮🏾‍♂️was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it.