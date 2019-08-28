President Fires Aide For Testifying In TB Joshua’s Church

The president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has fired his chief of protocol (SCOP), Fatmata Kargbo after she testified at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) owned by Nigerian clergyman, TB Joshua.

Reports have it that Kargbo was featured on Emmanuel TV testifying on how God helped her get her recent appointment as an aide to the president and how she has been able to complete her new house.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with this job as SCOP to the president of Sierra Leone, ambassador at large and the blessings that come with it. If you look closely at this picture you will see the luxurious house God has blessed me with. I was living in a single room apartment. But my story is now different,”

Her testimony has since caused a major outrage in Sierra Leone. forcing President Bio to terminate her appointment as well as order the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate her finances.

A letter sent to Kargbo by the AAC reads in part

“The Anti-Corruption Commission has opened an official investigation into the conduct of the official and her testimony. We will also look at her source of wealth in acquiring her house and other properties. If it contradicts the anti-corruption act or we find instances of unexplained wealth, she will be charged to court and will be asked to pay a fine.”