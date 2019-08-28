‘Protest Is Not Coup’ – Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the arrested convener of #RevolutionNow protests, has denied that he has been in contact with “foreign collaborators” in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries in order to destabilize President Buhari’s government.

Not stopping there, Sowore denied visiting Dubai or any UAE cities. He also slammed DSS’ allegation of receiving “millions of dollars” from his alleged collaborators so as to start widespread attacks in Nigeria.

Sowore maintains that the only thing he did was mobilize Nigerians “to address the crises of corruption, maladministration, mismanagement of the economy and insecurity.”

He went on to state that he willingly provided his local and foreign banks’ account details to the DSS.

One of his lawyers, Femi Falana’s law firm, speaking on the arrest of Sowore, Mr Marshall Abubakar told newsmen that Sowore only “mobilised the Nigerian people, including students and youths, workers, market women and other oppressed people to influence the Federal government, the 36 state governments and 774 local governments to address the crises of corruption and insecurity.”