Put Off Sensless Plot To Attack Buhari In Japan — Ohanaeze Youths Warn IPOB

A group known as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Tuesday advised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to shelve their plans to attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan as would give Ndigbo a bad name.

This was made known in a statement by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had instructed his members in Japan to disgrace and arrest Buhari when he arrives.

In the statement, Isiguzoro said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is calling on Igbo planning violent Protest in Japan to arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari to put off such senseless plot as it endangers the lives and properties of Igbo living in 19 Northern States.

“Apart from the risk of being jailed or deported from Japan, anything else that happens to Buhari will certainly put Igbo in danger.

“Most of those sponsoring the planned attack to humiliate Buhari, do not have any investment in Nigeria particularly the South East.

“Igbo are wiser than yesterday, many IPOB leaders including Nnamdi Kanu, do not have investment in the South East or Biafra land.

“Many of them are yet to build house in the South East. Many of the people staging the protest should remember that they’re the breadwinners of their families in Nigeria.

“We should vigorously defend our land while building bridges across the Niger. We are Praying for IPOB leaders to repent and stop jeopardizing the peaceful atmosphere we have experienced in the South East since the War ended in 1970.

“Attacking President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan is not an achievement, but will portray Igbo before the international community as terrorists that we can never be.

“Irrespective of that, Igbo are facing political and economic difficulties in Nigeria, coupled with the uprising of insecurity challenges emanating from herdsmen.

“We should not worsen the situation by introducing violent Protest, it will affect Igbo in the north.”