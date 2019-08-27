‘Quality Orgasm Is Good For Your Health” – Toke Makinwa

Media girl Toke Makinwa has again taken to social media to share some tips on how to live a healthy and good life.

According to the OAP/author, one needs to get good orgasms as this is great for their health.

This new tip is coming after Toke came under massive attack for giving women advice on how to spice up their relationships.

Toke had shared a video on social media stating how she would out of the blues cause issues between herself and her man just so she could kill boredom and then try to make up afterwards.

She went on to say life should not be boring and people need to always bring the fun in their love life.