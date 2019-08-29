Rape Allegation: Police Seize Fatoyinbo’s Passport, Conduct Search On His House

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo
According to Daily Sun, operatives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Abuja, reportedly stormed both the residence and office of Biodun Fatoyinbo, the embattled senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA), to conduct a search.

Also, the security operatives were said to have seized his international passport as a part of his bail condition before he was allowed to go home on Wednesday, 28th August.

Daily sun claimed it got the information from a source that was kept anonymous.

As reported by Daily Sun below:

“The home of the pastor and his office were searched today by detectives investigating the matter, but I cannot tell you what they found, but defiantly they were looking for incriminating documents and other evidences that was revealed by witnesses during the discreet investigation conducted in the matter.

“Also part of the bail conditions given to pastor Fatoyinbo is that he provides two-level 16 officers who have landed property in Abuja, and that his international passport to be deposited with the police which he has done”.

 

