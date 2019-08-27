Rape Allegation: We Now Have Biodun Fatoyinbo In Custody – Police

by Valerie Oke
The Dakolos and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
The Dakolos and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, has confirmed that Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly(COZA) is currently in police custody for questioning following allegation of rape levied against him by Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo.

However, Mba, who made this disclosure while fielding questions from journalists, added that it would be too early to determine if he would be detained or not as investigations are still ongoing.

His words:

“We have done a whole lot of background investigations and spoken to a whole lot of people before now. It was a deliberate investigative procedure to bring him last. Although we may invite others later depending on how investigations go. We were not in a hurry to bring him because we wanted to have enough background information that would be used in interrogating him. We have done an extensive investigation.”

