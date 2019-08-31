Real Madrid Forward, Eden Hazard Named Europa League Player Of The Year

by Olayemi Oladotun

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has been named the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season for his heroics during Chelsea’s triumph.

Eden Hazard
Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard

The 28-year-old Belgian attacking midfielder finished ahead of his former Chelsea club-mate, Olivier Giroud and his current Real Madrid teammate Luka JovicLuka Jovic to win the third edition of the award.

The announcement was made during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw on Friday, August 30,

In a judging panel of 48 club coaches and 55 journalists, Hazard finished 221 points ahead of his former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me and I’d like to wish everybody playing in the Europa League good luck,” said Hazard after winning the award

Hazard was named man of the match as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in May’s final in Baku after his impressive performance in the competition.

