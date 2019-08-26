Regina Askia Sends Memo To Nigerians Living In America

Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia has a message for Nigerians working in America.

Her post comes amid news of arrest of 77 Nigerians in the US who have been indicted in cyber fraud and money laundering schemes.

Also Read: Regina Askia Reacts To Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Leave Of Absence

She also reveals she’s writing a book on her observations on the treatment of black immigrants in America.

She wrote:

To all my honest, hardworking Nigerian American brothers and sisters headed to work this morning, my prayers are with you.

Brace up because a whole lot of stupid will be coming at you from round the block and back. Like the overarching racism, culture was not degrading enough, we now have to walk in the shadow of suspicion by folks who should know better and by dusty ass folks with a negative balance in their account acting like you trying to steal something.

Corporate America is notoriously unfriendly when it comes to the hardworking black immigrant. But our resilience and focus keep us rising above all that, rejecting the office of victim hood and taking it all in our stride. We are eagle eyed focused on the big picture and that for most of us is highest possible educational qualification and highest possible office with highest possible pay. Like water, we find our way around any and all obstacles and we make it. But just how much psychological and emotional bullying can a people take. What quality of persons are we at the end of it all. Rich, for sure! Cynical, maybe, healthy – physically and emotionally? With the high blood pressure, weight issues, kidney issues etc….remains to be seen.

When the Orange emperor made his shit hole nation comment, I had a Co-worker come apologize to me. I took that as passive aggression because no right thinking person would hold such words on any level of serious consideration. Bringing it up with me meant I was being given a friendly reminder, and from there on meting the “shitty” treatment confirmed the agenda.

While I am offloading my many observations of the rings of fire on these plantations into a book ( of course with the many ways to ford that drift), I say to my people

so sorry some of our greedy brothers had to put us all in such an embarrassing position. Hang in there, continue to be the best you have always been. We have been down this road before; this one too shall pass. We are Nigerian -Americans, forged in fire – winning is the name of our game. One love.

Cheers

See her post below: