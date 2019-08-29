Regina Daniels Steps Out In Bum Short And Bralette

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently took to Instagram to share photos of her stepping out in a bum short and a bralette.

In the photo, the actress can be seen flaunting her wedding ring as well as her flawless skin.

On Wednesday, the slim wife of billionaire politician had shared a sexy photo of herself in a midriff outfit, flaunting her Tattoo on the photo-sharing platform.

The actress definitely seems to be living her best life regardless of the rumours surrounding her weight after marriage.

See the more photo below: