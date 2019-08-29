Regina Daniels Steps Out In Bum Short And Bralette

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently took to Instagram to share photos of her stepping out in a bum short and a bralette.

Regina Daniels
Nigerian budding actress, Regina Daniels

In the photo, the actress can be seen flaunting her wedding ring as well as her flawless skin.

On Wednesday, the slim wife of billionaire politician had shared a sexy photo of herself in a midriff outfit, flaunting her Tattoo on the photo-sharing platform.

The actress definitely seems to be living her best life regardless of the rumours surrounding her weight after marriage.

See the more photo below:

Regina Daniels

 

