Reno Omokri To Sponsor Next Gulder Ultimate Search If Organizers Make Buhari’s Certificate Search Focus

Reno Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has said that he is ready to sponsor the next Gulder ultimate search and also triple the prize money if organisers are willing to make President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate the search focus.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday, August 31st.

His words:

I‘m willing to sponsor the next Guilder Ultimate Search and triple the prize if the organizers make General @MBuhari’s WAEC certificate the object of the search. Maybe they can achieve what the 11 SANs Buhari hired could not do and unearth his WAEC.

What he tweeted below :