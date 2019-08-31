Rick Ross Admits Codeine Abuse Led To Seizures

by Temitope Alabi
Rick Ross
Rick Ross

American rapper Rick Ross has finally revealed what led to him being hospitalized back in 2018.

Recall the rapper had a near-death experience after he suffered seizures.

Read Also: Rick Ross’ manager died in his home two months before his hospitalization

According to the 43-year-old rapper in an interview with People magazine where he talked about his autobiography titled “Hurricanes,”  he got the inspiration for the book after his 2018 hospitalization for a major seizure that changed his life.

“When I woke up in the hospital and I had so many people around me, so many homies, it felt like I was in V.I.P. or some s—,” he said. “But it was more like ‘Damn, we gotta do some special things.’

“It was codeine. That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting. [I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”

