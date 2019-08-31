Rick Ross Admits Codeine Abuse Led To Seizures

American rapper Rick Ross has finally revealed what led to him being hospitalized back in 2018.

Recall the rapper had a near-death experience after he suffered seizures.

According to the 43-year-old rapper in an interview with People magazine where he talked about his autobiography titled “Hurricanes,” he got the inspiration for the book after his 2018 hospitalization for a major seizure that changed his life.

“When I woke up in the hospital and I had so many people around me, so many homies, it felt like I was in V.I.P. or some s—,” he said. “But it was more like ‘Damn, we gotta do some special things.’

“It was codeine. That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting. [I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”