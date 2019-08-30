Robbers Snatch Lady’s Bag Only To Find Fufu And Okro Soup Inside

The Rapid Response Squad(RRS) narrated how it caught three robbers who snatched a lady’s handbag but unknown to them that the bag contains the lady’s dinner.

The security outfit narrated that on catching the robbers, the bag which was snatched was opened and the content turned out to be fufu and okro soup.

Read the story below:

Fast and Foolish: These three guys are serial robbers who dispossessed people of their belongings on a daily basis. They were eventually caught by our men after snatching the handbag of a lady. Unknown to them, the bag contained her dinner.