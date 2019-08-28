Ruth Kadiri Reveals Name Of New Baby, Shares First Photos

by Temitope Alabi
Ruth Kadiri
Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri

Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri recently welcomed her first child in faraway Sweden after labouring for 8 long hours.

The happy mom has now taken to social media to share first photos of her baby, a patter of tiny feet.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress, Ruth Kadiri Finally Welcomes Her First Child

Ruth, who tied the knot with her man privately some months back, has since named her baby girl Reign Ezerika.

The actress was super secretive about her pregnancy until she birthed her child. She only started sharing baby bump photos after the baby was born.

See photos below;

Ruth Kadiri Baby
Ruth Kadiri Baby
