Ruth Kadiri Reveals Name Of New Baby, Shares First Photos

Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri recently welcomed her first child in faraway Sweden after labouring for 8 long hours.

The happy mom has now taken to social media to share first photos of her baby, a patter of tiny feet.

Ruth, who tied the knot with her man privately some months back, has since named her baby girl Reign Ezerika.

The actress was super secretive about her pregnancy until she birthed her child. She only started sharing baby bump photos after the baby was born.

See photos below;