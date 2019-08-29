SARS Operatives Assault Boy And His Mum In Edo (VIDEO)

A new video is trending on social media where operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) were caught assaulting a young boy alongside his mum at Ring Road, Oredo Local Government of Edo state.

According to reports, the boy is said to have been in problems after the security operatives asked that he hands over his phone to them for search and he declined.

In the video, his mum who was at the scene of the assault was not spared.

Watch the video below: