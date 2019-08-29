SARS Operatives Assault Boy And His Mum In Edo (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
SARS Operatives assaulting the boy and mum
SARS Operatives assaulting the boy and mum

A new video is trending on social media where operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) were caught assaulting a young boy alongside his mum at Ring Road, Oredo Local Government of Edo state.

According to reports, the boy is said to have been in problems after the security operatives asked that he hands over his phone to them for search and he declined.

 Read Also: Nigeria Army Vs Police: How You Feel Now Is How Nigerians Feel After Encounter With SARS — Omokri To Police

In the video, his mum who was at the scene of the assault was not spared.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
SARS
0

You may also like

Boko Haram Attacks: Residents Of Borno Community Flee To Niger

Boko Haram Attacks: Residents Of Borno Community Flee To Niger

18 Killed As Boko Haram Attack Borno Village

APC Planning To Shield Fayemi From EFCC – Ekiti PDP

35 Killed In Raid On Boko Haram Hideout

35 Killed In Raid On Boko Haram Hideout

We have spent N70 billion in 6 months – SURE-P Boss Reports to President Joathan

CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME: OPEN LETTER TO INNOCENT IDIBIA AKA 2BABA

Kidnapped Radio Benue Journalist Regains Freedom

Vote For Love; The Jumia Valentine’s Day Goody Store

72-year-old Prophet Taken Into Custody For Secretly Burying A Young Lady He Impregnated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *