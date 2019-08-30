School Security Prevents Student From Entering Campus For Wearing Short Skirt (VIDEO)

A new video has emerged on the internet wherein a master’s degree student of the Benue State University was denied entry into the campus for wearing a short skirt.

In the video, the female student was seen explaining to the security personnel at the entrance of the school that her skirt is not too short

The security replied that the skirt is too short for the environment.

The security added that she is only trying to pull the skirt down so that it won’t look too short.

Watch the video below: