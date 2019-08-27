Scores Feared Dead As Trailer Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos(DISTURBING VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
BRT at the accident scene
BRT at the accident scene

Scores have reportedly lost their lives after an incident involved a Bus Rapid Transport(BRT) and a trailer in Ikorodu area of Lagos state on August, 27th.

According to reports, the accident occurred after the trailer veered off the road and collided with a stationary BRT bus on the dedicated lane waiting for passengers to disembark and board.

Read Also: We Will Employ Graduates To Drive BRT And Pay Them N100,000 When We Come On Board; Incoming Lagos State Governor
As at the time of this report, the casualty figure has not been ascertained.

Video from the scene:

Tags from the story
BRT bus, Ikorodu, lastma
0

You may also like

Borno State government to return 78,000 IDPs back to Nigeria

BBOG denied access to see 106 released Chibok girls

NDU student commits suicide over failed courses

Dogara hails President Buhari’s administration

Dangote Set To Invest $150m In Nasarawa

President Buhari felicitates with family of Late Mukhtari Mohammed

Nigeria attracts 23 countries for business after President Buhari’s visit to Turkey

Kidnap Kingpin says he usually collects dollars as ransom from his victims ( Read full confession here )

Frood and Esther

Patience Is Virtue: Frodd And Esther All Loved Up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *