Scores Feared Dead As Trailer Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos(DISTURBING VIDEO)

Scores have reportedly lost their lives after an incident involved a Bus Rapid Transport(BRT) and a trailer in Ikorodu area of Lagos state on August, 27th.

According to reports, the accident occurred after the trailer veered off the road and collided with a stationary BRT bus on the dedicated lane waiting for passengers to disembark and board.

As at the time of this report, the casualty figure has not been ascertained.

Video from the scene: