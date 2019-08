A Nigerian couple is trending online following the details included on their wedding invitation card.

According to the invitation card, the couple will not be holding a reception which is what most people look forward to at any wedding

Read Also: ‘No Church Has Biblical Right To Hold A Wedding’ – Daddy Freeze

Many have since taken to Twitter to argue over the couple’s decision to forgo owambe with some saying it is wrong while others are of the opinion that it is not wrong.