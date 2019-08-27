Serena Williams Beats Maria Sharapova In U.S. Open

by Temitope Alabi
Tennis champ Serena Williams ha defeated Maria Sharapovawinning the first night of the US Open to reach the second round.

The 37-year-old American beat Sharapova in 58 minutes snagging a 6-1, 6-1 in the US Open first-round match which took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night ( August 26)

Addressing the crowd after the match, Serena Williams in her interview with ESPN said;

“Thank you for supporting me,” she said. “I’ve said it once, but I’ve had a lot of tough matches here and a lot of tough losses, but coming out tonight makes it all worthwhile.”

Sharapova, 32, on her part said: “This is a very different chapter in my career.”

Read Also: Simona Halep Defeats Serena Williams To Win 2019 Wimbledon

“It’s not an easy road. It’s never been. But I went through a shoulder procedure about four months ago. To find myself playing at a night match at the US Open with people excited about the matchup, it’s a pretty big deal. I’m fortunate to be a part of that.

“It’s easy to be discouraged after a match like this. But if I’m personally discouraged, I wake up tomorrow, I don’t feel like I want to go out, train, be better, that’s more discouraging than the result.”

 

