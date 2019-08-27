Serena Williams Beats Maria Sharapova In U.S. Open

Tennis champ Serena Williams ha defeated Maria Sharapovawinning the first night of the US Open to reach the second round.

The 37-year-old American beat Sharapova in 58 minutes snagging a 6-1, 6-1 in the US Open first-round match which took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night ( August 26)

Addressing the crowd after the match, Serena Williams in her interview with ESPN said;

“Thank you for supporting me,” she said. “I’ve said it once, but I’ve had a lot of tough matches here and a lot of tough losses, but coming out tonight makes it all worthwhile.”

Sharapova, 32, on her part said: “This is a very different chapter in my career.”

“It’s not an easy road. It’s never been. But I went through a shoulder procedure about four months ago. To find myself playing at a night match at the US Open with people excited about the matchup, it’s a pretty big deal. I’m fortunate to be a part of that.

“It’s easy to be discouraged after a match like this. But if I’m personally discouraged, I wake up tomorrow, I don’t feel like I want to go out, train, be better, that’s more discouraging than the result.”