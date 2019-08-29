‘Shehu Sani Is Now A Blogger’ — Governor El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna State Governor, has given an update on his arch-rival and one of his political enemies, Senator Shehu Sani.

According to El-Rufai, Sani is now a blogger after the latter lost out in the Kaduna Central Senatorial election held in February this year.

Read Also: “A man riding and clinging on the Horse of his Godfather is telling others how to kill the Horse of their Godfathers” – Shehu Sanni Shades El-Rufai

Recall Sani defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after heated rift with El-Rufai to join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Upon joining this new party, Sani lost his seat (Kaduna Central) at the National Assembly during the 2019 elections to the APC candidate, Uba Sani.

Speaking when he received a delegation of politicians in his office in Kaduna on Wednesday, El-Rufai said;

“We have kicked out Shehu Sani, who has now become a blogger and Uthman Hunkuyi who has now relocated to China with his family for not giving the people of Kaduna State the opportunity of getting the loan that will help in improving the lots of Kaduna people.”