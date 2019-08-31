Shehu Sani Reacts As CBN Asks Nigerians To Return Bad Naira Notes To Banks

by Eyitemi
The viability of Ruga is dependent on its acceptance by the host communities - Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

The former member representing Kaduna west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sanni, has said that the CBN should have first asked Nigerians if they have money instead of asking them to return their old Naira notes to new ones on Monday.

Read Also: Take All Bad Naira Notes To Bank For New Ones On Monday: CBN Tells Nigerians

Shehu Sanni made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday, August 31st.

What he wrote:

The CBN has been telling people to go the Bank on Monday to change their old Naira notes to new ones instead of first asking the people if they even have any Naira notes at all.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
cbn, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Dino Melaye regains freedom from abductors

No sermons on empty stomach: Flood Victims Disrupt Church Service on Sunday

Senate Takes Action On Death Of Female Corps Member Killed By Policeman

Man who stole from Native Doctor laments, says he wants to pay back

Aisha Buhari’s younger brother, Hamza weds his beautiful bride in style (Photos)

Soldier blasts Police boss, Yomi Shogunle for blocking him after he complained about SARS

Pastor Adegboye reveals why prostitution is increasing in Nigeria

Former Gabonese International collapses and die

Family dresses up dead boy, surrounds him with favourite things for memorial service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *