Shine Your Eyes, Nigerian Men Always Have Agenda: Huddah Monroe Warns Kenyan Ladies

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has advised Kenyan women to be wary of Nigerian men because most of them always have an agenda.

According to the beauty entrepreneur who made this known in an Instagram post, Nigerian men are the cause of so many bastards in Kenya.

She added that they are smart and would do anything for money before going on to conclude by saying that she gains knowledge from them and their good music.

Huddah Monroe gained prominence after participating in the BBNaija show in 2013.

See what she posted below: