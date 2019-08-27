Singer DJinee Recounts Surviving Ghastly Accident

Popular Nigerian singer, Djinee, has taken to his Twitter handle to recount surviving a ghastly motor accident, one year after.

According to the ”ego” crooner, doctors that saw his photos and state were surprised at how he survived the crash.

See what he tweeted below:

“A year ago, midnight of 26th/27th of August a ghastly accident had me lying on the road bloodied all over with bruises to my right lung, intestine, bladder, spleen, left eye and fracture to my left ankle (swipe left). pic.twitter.com/ADPU0yiqyy

“Doctors that saw pictures and saw my state were surprised how I survived and in the early days I didn’t think I’ll make it.

“A year later I’m back to full fitness and full of gratitude to God for giving me a chance at life.”

