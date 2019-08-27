Singer DJinee Recounts Surviving Ghastly Accident

by Eyitemi
Djinee
Djinee

Popular Nigerian singer, Djinee, has taken to his Twitter handle to recount surviving a ghastly motor accident, one year after.

Read Also: I’m lucky to have parents that don’t pressure me about marriage –Djinee

According to the ”ego” crooner, doctors that saw his photos and state were surprised at how he survived the crash.

See what he tweeted below:

“A year ago, midnight of 26th/27th of August a ghastly accident had me lying on the road bloodied all over with bruises to my right lung, intestine, bladder, spleen, left eye and fracture to my left ankle (swipe left). pic.twitter.com/ADPU0yiqyy

— DJINEE (@DJINEE) August 26, 2019

“Doctors that saw pictures and saw my state were surprised how I survived and in the early days I didn’t think I’ll make it.

“A year later I’m back to full fitness and full of gratitude to God for giving me a chance at life.”

— DJINEE (@DJINEE) August 26, 2019

Tags from the story
auto crash, Djinee
0

You may also like

Plateau Reconciliation Bid Threatened As Gunmen Behead Berom Man

Light Sentence: House Moves to Amend the Law to Avoid Future Occurrences of Stealing “with impunity”

EFCC Confiscates UMTH’s Former Director’s Property

NIS Recruitment Scam: Court Grants Ex-Minister, Moro Bail On Self-Recognition

14 Suspected Terrorists Killed In Easter Day Raid

Nigeria, Others To Endure 2 More Years Of Low Oil Prices

El-Rufai Tells Ngozi Okonjo Iweala To ‘Sharrap!’

Fuel Scarcity Caused By Vandals, Unscrupulous Marketers, Subsidy Debt – NNPC

What Arrogance!!! Ex presidential aide descends on Ngige over "doctors free to leave Nigeria" statement

FG Directs Banks To Suspend Retrenchment Exercise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *