Singer Teni Almost Loses Boobs While Playing Football In London (Video)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, was recently spotted in a video making the rounds, playing football with some of her male friends in an open space in London.

Information Nigeria recalls the entertainer said she cannot be with a man that has been sexually involved with several ladies because she doesn’t want to be infected with gonorrhoea or HIV.

In the video, one of her friends passed the ball to her and it landed on the singer’s boobs.

Teni reacted asking him if he wanted to burst her breast.

Watch the video below: