Social Media Stole Lots Of Good Actors From Nollywood – Noble Igwe

Media personality, Noble Igwe has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the career of Nollywood actresses.

Taking to his Twitter page, Noble stated that in few years, many Nollywood actresses will not be remembered for their craft.

Noble explained that social media has stolen many actors from Nollywood.

In his words;

Social Media stole a lot of good actors from Nollywood. Very few young Nollywood female actors will be remembered by their craft in few years.

— Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) August 30, 2019