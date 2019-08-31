Some People Trailed Us, They Nearly Broke My Head: Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose, says he was trailed by some unknown men who almost broke his head while heading to the Ekiti State House Of Assembly, following allegation of financial impropriety levied against him.

According to the former governor who made this known while fielding questions from journalists at Ado Ekiti, the state’s capital, his ”conscience is clear” and he ”fears no accusation”.

His words:

“It was on our way to the assembly that some people trailed us in a pick-up purposely to attack us. We managed to escape. In short, one of them nearly broke my head,” he said.

“When I got to the assembly, they said they were not ready and that they would inform me when they were ready. As a matter of fact, since they accused me of financial misappropriation, they were supposed to be ready.

“I got this by noon yesterday and I called the speaker to confirm whether it was true and he confirmed it. You know my style. When the EFCC wanted me, I told them ‘I’m here’.

“So, I have come to the house of assembly to tell them I’m available for their questions. I drove down from Lagos to tell them that there was no hiding place for some of us, so, I am here and ready to give an account of my stewardship.”