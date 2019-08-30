South Africa Is Not Safe For Any Foreigner Right Now, Tunde Ednut Warns

Tunde Ednut, a popular blogger and a former musician, has issued a stern warning to foreigners who intend to travel to South Africa.
According to the popular figure who spoke via his Instagram page, anybody who is not a South African is just getting killed anyhow.
South Africa is sincerely not safe for any foreigner right now. They are just killing anyone that’s not South African. They have allegedly killed so many right now including Nigerians. This is extremely wrong and their reason is that foreigners in their country have taken all the jobs from them. Who says these things? May God help us all. Stay away from South Africa for now if you are not a South African. 🇿🇦