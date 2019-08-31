South-East Governors Ban Herdsmen, Cattle Movement

by Valerie Oke
Herdsman
Herdsman wielding weapon

The South-East governor forum has announced that it has banned the activities of Fulani herdsmen within the region.

Read Also: How I Escaped From The Fulani Herdsmen That Kidnapped Me — RCCG Minister

This was made known by Chief Dave Umahi, Chairman of the Governors Forum, via a communique it issued in Enugu shortly after having a meeting that included the Minister for Aviation, the Army, Police, the clergy, Igbo leaders, federal ministry of works, among others.

Part of the communique reads:

“We have agreed that we have to put measures in place to restrain the movement of herdsmen and their cattle from one state to another which is a source and point of conflict with the natives and farmers. And also restrain the movement of cattle and herdsmen from the community to communities across farmlands.”

Tags from the story
Chief Dave Umahi, fulani herdsmen
0

You may also like

Three Serving Ministers Told Me Buhari Won’t Win 2015 Polls – APC BoT Member

#NigeriaDecides: Why Atiku must concede defeat

Tinubu’s Claims On VP Offer In Interim Govt Baseless, False – Fani-Kayode

2015: Jonathan Urges Youths To Vote For Credible Candidates

#EndSARS: SARS is a terrorist group – Nigerians react to SARS killings

'It Is Idiotic. And It Is Ridiculous' - Atiku Reacts To APC’s Claim That He's Cameroonian And Not Nigerian

Atiku produces evidence of defeating Buhari in the last presidential election

President Jonathan Sacks Two Special Advisers

Why Okorocha Said APC Will Govern Imo For 24 Years

Threat Of Sanction: I Won’t Be Intimidated, Fani-Kayode Tells PDP National Working C’ttee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *