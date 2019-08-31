South-East Governors Ban Herdsmen, Cattle Movement

The South-East governor forum has announced that it has banned the activities of Fulani herdsmen within the region.

This was made known by Chief Dave Umahi, Chairman of the Governors Forum, via a communique it issued in Enugu shortly after having a meeting that included the Minister for Aviation, the Army, Police, the clergy, Igbo leaders, federal ministry of works, among others.

Part of the communique reads:

“We have agreed that we have to put measures in place to restrain the movement of herdsmen and their cattle from one state to another which is a source and point of conflict with the natives and farmers. And also restrain the movement of cattle and herdsmen from the community to communities across farmlands.”