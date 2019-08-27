Stefflon Don Deletes Burna Boy’s Pictures On Her IG Account

by Olayemi Oladotun

British rapper, Stefflon Don has deleted all pictures of estranged boyfriend, and Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy from her page.

stefflon don bares cleavage
Stefflon Don

News broke out yesterday evening that the Nigerian singer has broken up his relationship with the British rapper and returned to his former girlfriend, Princess Shyngle.

However, Stefflon Don denied the breakup news going around. But on checking her page this evening, the rapper has deleted the pictures of the Nigerian singer on her page.

See her page below:

Stefflon Don
Stefflon Don’s page
