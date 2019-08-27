Stefflon Don Reacts To Rumor Of Shyngle Snatching Her Boyfriend, Burna Boy

British rapper and girlfriend to Burna Boy, Stefflon Don has reacted to rumors of Burna boy dumping her for his ex-girlfriend, Princess Shyngle.

Recall it was reported that the rapper shared hints on her Insta story that she might be heartbroken after she posted her hit song, ‘hurting me’

The rapper quickly took to her Insta story to debunk the rumor as she said she and her boo are good.

In her post on Insta story she said;

OLD OLD VIDEOS Please let it rest we good over here thanks

SEE HER INSTA POST: