Stefflon Don Reacts To Rumor Of Shyngle Snatching Her Boyfriend, Burna Boy

by Olabanji

British rapper and girlfriend to Burna Boy, Stefflon Don has reacted to rumors of Burna boy dumping her for his ex-girlfriend, Princess Shyngle.

stefflon don debunks rumors of break up with boyfriend burna boy
Princess Shyngle, Burna boy, and Stefflon Don

Recall it was reported that the rapper shared hints on her Insta story that she might be heartbroken after she posted her hit song, ‘hurting me’

The rapper quickly took to her Insta story to debunk the rumor as she said she and her boo are good.

In her post on Insta story she said;

OLD OLD VIDEOS

Please let it rest we good over here

thanks

SEE HER INSTA POST:

Stefflon Don debunks rumors of break up with burna boy

 

