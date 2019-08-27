Suspected Sex Worker Found Dead In Delta Hotel

A young woman suspected to be a commercial sex worker has been found dead in a hotel at Amukpe in Sapele, Delta State.

The corpse of the woman(reportedly in her 20’s) was said to have been discovered underneath a bed in a room at the hotel.

It was reported that other customers had lodged in the hotel, without knowing that the woman’s body was under the bed.

The incident was confirmed by Police Commissioner of the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, adding that the deceased was not a commercial sex worker.

He said: “The woman in question was not a prostitute. The police are on the trail of the culprits.”

